Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leader in gene-editing technology, delivered its fourth-quarter earnings results on Feb. 27. The company reported a net loss of $1.27 per share, which was better than the $1.34 per share loss that analysts had expected, and revenue of $12.9 million, significantly outpacing the $7 million estimate.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2024 Analysts' Estimate Q4 2023 % Change Earnings per share ($1.27) ($1.34) ($1.46) N/A Revenue $12.9 million $7.0 million ($1.9 million) N/A R&D expenses $116.9 million N/A $109.0 million 7.3% Net earnings ($128.9 million) N/A $(132.2 million) N/A

Company Overview and Recent Focus

Using CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing technology, Intellia Therapeutics develops gene-editing treatments for genetic diseases. The company's lead programs, NTLA-2001 and NTLA-2002, target transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, respectively. Its therapies utilize Intellia's proprietary lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery system, potentially offering functional cures for genetic conditions via single-dose treatments. Strategic collaborations and a robust patent portfolio bolster its competitive edge in the gene-editing market.

Recently, Intellia has heavily prioritized its late-stage programs and focused investments on areas with near-term value. This strategic shift resulted in the discontinuation of early-stage programs. The company plans to reduce its workforce by about 27% in 2025 to align resources with core priorities.

Quarterly Highlights and Achievements

In Q4, Intellia demonstrated significant progress with NTLA-2002, initiating dosing in its global Phase 3 HAELO study. The company aims to complete the trial by late 2025, and plans to submit its Biologics License Application to the FDA by 2026, with the goal of a 2027 U.S. market launch of the treatment. CEO John Leonard noted the potential of NTLA-2002 to be a "functional cure" for hereditary angioedema.

Meanwhile, the MAGNITUDE Phase 3 trial for NTLA-2001 saw faster-than-anticipated enrollments. The therapy's single-dose treatment for transthyretin amyloidosis aims to result in a lifelong reduction of the TTR protein, and initial study results showed a promising 90% mean serum TTR reduction.

In the quarter, Intellia's collaboration revenue increased to $12.9 million, in contrast to the negative $1.9 million from the prior-year period. For the full year, it booked $57.9 million in collaboration revenue, up from $36.3 million in 2023. Collaborations with entities like Regeneron enhance its clinical pipeline and revenue.

However, R&D expenses rose to $116.9 million due to the advancement of NTLA-2001 and NTLA-2002 into more expensive later-stage trials. The company maintains a keen focus on careful management of these expenses in light of the revenue trajectory.

Outlook

The company provided no specific guidance figures. However, as of Dec. 31, Intellia had a cash position of $861.7 million, which management projects will be enough to sustain its operations through the first half of 2027. The anticipated successful outcomes of ongoing trials and achieving regulatory approval for its treatments will be crucial milestones in the intervening quarters and years.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 173% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now…

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intellia Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.