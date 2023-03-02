Markets
NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Climbs 7% On Clearance Of NDA For NTLA-2002

March 02, 2023 — 10:00 am EST

(RTTNews) - Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company announced FDA clearance of an investigational new drug application for NTLA - 2002 for the treatment of type 1 or type 2 hereditary angioedema.

The clinical stage genome editing company said NTLA-2002 is an in vivo CRISPR-based investigational therapy.

Intellia said its Phase 1 study demonstrated deep, dose-dependent reductions in plasma kallikrein and robust reductions in patient HAE attacks.

Currently, shares are at $43.79, up 7.47 percent from the previous close of $40.75 on a volume of 694,173.

