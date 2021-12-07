Intellia Therapeutics Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NTLA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: NTLA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $110.80, changing hands as high as $119.23 per share. Intellia Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 15.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTLA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTLA's low point in its 52 week range is $43.86 per share, with $202.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $116.79.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.