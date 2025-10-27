Intellia Temporarily Pauses Dosing For MAGNITUDE And MAGNITUDE-2 Phase 3 Clinical Trials Of Nex-z

(RTTNews) - Gene editing company Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) announced Monday that the company has temporarily paused patient dosing and screening for its MAGNITUDE and MAGNITUDE-2 Phase 3 clinical trials of nex-z for patients with transthyretin amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) and polyneuropathy (ATTR-PN), respectively.

This action follows a report on October 24, 2025 of Grade 4 liver transaminases and increased total bilirubin in a patient who was dosed with nex-z in the MAGNITUDE trial on September 30, 2025, meeting the trial's protocol-defined pausing criteria.

The patient was hospitalized, is being closely monitored and is receiving medical intervention. Intellia is consulting with experts, considering potential risk mitigation strategies and engaging with regulatory authorities.

As of today, more than 650 patients with ATTR-CM are enrolled in MAGNITUDE, and 47 patients with ATTR-PN are enrolled in MAGNITUDE-2. Over 450 of these patients are estimated to have been dosed with nex-z.

