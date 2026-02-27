Intellia Rises on Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Focuses on Pipeline

Intellia Therapeutics NTLA reported a fourth-quarter 2025 loss of 83 cents per share (including one-time expenses of change in fair value of investments), narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 99 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company had incurred a loss of $1.27 per share.

Intellia’s total revenues currently comprise only collaboration revenues. The company reported revenues of $23 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12 million. Total revenues surged 73.8% on a year-over-year basis, driven by cost reimbursements related to NTLA’s collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN and $9 million in revenues recognized from the termination of its license and collaboration agreement with SparingVision SAS.

Shares of Intellia were up 6.4% yesterday, owing to the better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The stock has gained 24% in the past six months compared with the industry’s rise of 22.4%.



NTLA’s Q4 Results in Detail

Research and development expenses totaled $88.7 million, down 24.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The decrease was due to lower employee-related expenses, stock-based compensation and other costs, partially offset by increased spending in pipeline studies.

General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter were $33.1 million, up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Intellia had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $605.1 million compared with $669.9 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.

The company expects this cash balance to fund its ongoing operations into the second half of 2027 and the anticipated first commercial launch of its pipeline candidate, lonvo-z, which is being studied for hereditary angioedema (HAE).

NTLA’s Full-Year Results

For 2025, Intellia generated revenues of $67.7 million compared with $57.9 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

For the same period, the company reported a loss of $3.81 per share, narrower than a loss of $5.25 reported in the year-ago period.

NTLA's Recent Pipeline Updates

Intellia has collaborated with Regeneron for the development of its investigational in vivo genome-editing candidate, nexiguran ziclumeran (nex-z), which is being studied for two indications — ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN) and ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).

Last month, the FDA lifted the clinical hold on the investigational new drug application (IND) for the phase III study, MAGNITUDE-2, evaluating nex-z in patients with ATTRv-PN. Enrollment in the study is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026.

In October 2025, Intellia halted dosing and patient enrollment in the MAGNITUDE and MAGNITUDE-2 studies, which evaluated nex-z for ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) and ATTRv-PN, respectively.

Intellia is currently engaging with FDA officials to resolve the clinical hold on the phase III MAGNITUDE study. Management expects to share an update on the same once it reaches an agreement with the regulatory body on the next steps for the program.

Intellia is developing lonvo-z for the treatment of HAE. The company completed enrolling HAE patients in the pivotal phase III HAELO study evaluating lonvo-z in September 2025 and expects to share top-line data by mid-2026. If data from the study is found to be positive, the company plans to submit a potential biologics license application for lonvo-z in HAE in the second half of 2026. An anticipated launch for lonvo-z in the United States is expected in the first half of 2027.

NTLA’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Intellia currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Castle Biosciences CSTL and Arcus Biosciences RCUS. While Castle Biosciences currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Arcus Biosciences holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Over the past 60 days, Castle Biosciences’ 2026 loss per share estimates have narrowed from $1.06 to 96 cents. CSTL’s shares have rallied 54.6% over the past six months.

Castle Biosciences’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 66.11%.

Over the past 60 days, Arcus Biosciences’ 2026 loss per share estimates have narrowed from $3.90 to $3.86. RCUS’ shares have soared 88.2% in the past six months.

Arcus Biosciences’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, with the average surprise being 28.14%.

