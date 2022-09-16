Intellia Reports Positive Interim Data For NTLA-2002 In Treatment Of Hereditary Angioedema

(RTTNews) - Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) reported positive interim results from an ongoing phase 1/2 clinical study of NTLA-2002, the company's second in vivo genome editing candidate being developed for hereditary angioedema. In the study, a single dose of NTLA-2002 led to a 65% and 92% mean plasma kallikrein reduction at 25 mg and 75 mg doses, respectively, at week eight. Hereditary angioedema attacks were reduced by 91% in the 25 mg dose cohort through week 16. At both dose levels, NTLA-2002 was generally well-tolerated, the company noted.

The company plans to initiate the phase 2 dose-expansion portion of the study in the first half of 2023.

