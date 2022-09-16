Markets
NTLA

Intellia Reports Positive Interim Data For NTLA-2002 In Treatment Of Hereditary Angioedema

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) reported positive interim results from an ongoing phase 1/2 clinical study of NTLA-2002, the company's second in vivo genome editing candidate being developed for hereditary angioedema. In the study, a single dose of NTLA-2002 led to a 65% and 92% mean plasma kallikrein reduction at 25 mg and 75 mg doses, respectively, at week eight. Hereditary angioedema attacks were reduced by 91% in the 25 mg dose cohort through week 16. At both dose levels, NTLA-2002 was generally well-tolerated, the company noted.

The company plans to initiate the phase 2 dose-expansion portion of the study in the first half of 2023.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NTLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular