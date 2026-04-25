Intellia To Report Phase 3 HAELO Topline Data For Lonvo-z On April 27; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) will release topline results from its global Phase 3 HAELO clinical trial evaluating Lonvoguran ziclumeran (lonvo-z) for hereditary angioedema on April 27, 2026, Monday, marking a key milestone for what the company describes as the world's first Phase 3 readout for an in vivo CRISPR gene-editing candidate.

Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic disorder that causes sudden, severe swelling episodes affecting the skin, gastrointestinal tract, and airways. These attacks can be unpredictable and debilitating, making long-term prevention a major treatment goal for patients.

The HAELO study is designed to evaluate whether Lonvoguran ziclumeran - a one-time, in vivo CRISPR-based therapy - can reduce the frequency and severity of HAE attacks by addressing the underlying genetic cause of the disease. While detailed results have not yet been released, the upcoming topline data will provide the first Phase 3- level insight into the therapy's potential durability, safety, and clinical benefit.

Intellia will host a webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on April 27 to discuss the findings, with a replay available for approximately 90 days. The company noted that this readout represents a significant step in its broader mission to develop potentially curative treatments using CRISPR gene editing.

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Intellia is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies that directly edit disease-causing genes inside the body. The company continues to advance multiple programs leveraging its CRISPR platform across genetic and immunological diseases. NTLA trades on the Nasdaq and remains one of the sector's closely watched gene-editing developers as it approaches this pivotal clinical milestone.

NTLA has traded between $6.83 and $28.25 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (April 24, 2026) at $13.63, down 14.11%. During after-hours trading, the stock is at $16.26, up 19.27%.

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