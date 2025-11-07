Intellia Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Stock Down on Pipeline Trouble

Intellia Therapeutics NTLA reported third-quarter 2025 loss of 92 cents per share (including one-time expenses of change in fair value of investments), narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.02. In the year-ago quarter, the company had incurred a loss of $1.34 per share.

Intellia’s total revenues currently comprise only collaboration revenues. Intellia reported revenues of $13.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16 million. The figure increased 51% on a year-over-year basis, driven by cost reimbursements related to NTLA’s collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.

The stock has crashed around 29% in the pre-market hours today as the investors are disappointed by the mixed nature of the earnings results. The downward trend was further aggravated as an important pipeline candidate, nexiguran ziclumeran (nex-z), currently being developed for two cardiovascular indications in separate late-stage studies, faced a significant regulatory setback.

The regulatory blow has cast doubt on the outlook for lonvoguran ziclumeran (lonvo-z), Intellia’s remaining phase III asset aimed at treating hereditary angioedema (HAE). This makes NTLA’s HAE study outcome, to be reported next year, increasingly central to its near-term success.

NTLA’s Q3 Earnings in Detail

Intellia’s collaboration revenues beat our model estimate of $12.1 million.

Research and development expenses totaled $94.7 million, down 23% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The decrease was due to lower employee-related expenses, stock-based compensation and other costs, partially offset by increased spending in pipeline activities.

General and administrative expenses of $30.5 million were flat on a year-over-year basis.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Intellia had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $669.9 million compared with $630.5 million as of June 30, 2025. The company expects this cash balance to fund its ongoing operations into mid-2027 and the anticipated first commercial launch.

NTLA's Recent Pipeline Updates

Intellia has collaborated with Regeneron for the development of its investigational in vivo genome-editing candidate, nex-z, which is being studied for two indications — ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN) and ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).

Nex-z is part of the company’s co-development and co-promotion agreement with Regeneron. While NTLA is the lead party in the deal for nex-z, REGN shares 25% of the development costs and commercial profits.

Last month, Intellia disclosed that the FDA placed a clinical hold on its phase III MAGNITUDE and MAGNITUDE-2 studies for ATTR-CM and ATTRv-PN, respectively. The studies include more than 650 patients with ATTR-CM and 47 patients with ATTRv-PN. So far, Grade 4 liver enzyme elevations have been observed in under 1% of the MAGNITUDE study patients and none in the MAGNITUDE-2 study.

In response, NTLA has tightened post-dosing monitoring of patients and is working with investigators and regulators to understand the issue and develop additional risk-mitigation strategies. With the clinical hold in place, Intellia has suspended its milestone guidance for nex-z and will provide an update once a regulatory path forward is established.

Intellia is developing another pipeline candidate, lonvo-z, for the treatment of HAE. NTLA completed enrolling HAE patients in the pivotal phase III HAELO study evaluating lonvo-z in September 2025 and now expects to share top-line data by mid-2026. Intellia dosed the first patient in the HAELO study in January 2025.

The company remains on track to submit a potential biologics license application for NTLA-2002 in HAE in the second half of 2026.

