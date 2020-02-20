Intellia (NTLA) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2019 and full-year results on Feb 27, before the market opens.

The company boasts an excellent earnings surprise history, surpassing expectations in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 14.31%. In the last reported quarter, Intellia delivered a positive surprise of 19.67%.

Shares of Intellia have increased 7.6% in the past year versus the industry’s decline of 1.2%.

Let’s see, how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Factor to Consider

Intellia’s top line mainly comprises revenues recognized from the expansion of its existing collaboration with Novartis NVS and other agreements.

The company reported $10.6 million of collaboration revenues in the third quarter of 2019, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 43.2%. It remains to be seen whether this number further shot up in the to-be-reported quarterly results.

Major Update on Q4 Earnings Call

Investors will be keen to get an update on the planned investigational new drug (IND) application for Intellia’s lead pipeline candidate NTLA-2001, which is being developed for treating transthyretin amyloidosis. The IND is expected to be filed in mid-2020 with the company planning to dose the first patient in the second half of this year.

Key Event to Note

In January 2020, Intellia announced that it selected NTLA-5001 as the first WT1-TCR-directed engineered cell therapy development candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company plans to submit an IND on the same in the first half of 2021.

We expect management to provide a detailed update on the same at the upcoming investors’ conference.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Intellia this season. The right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of a positive surprise. But this is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Intellia has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the Most Accurate Estimate are pegged at a loss of 54 cents per share.

Zacks Rank: Intellia carries a Zacks Rank #3, which increases the predictive power of ESP. However, the 0.00% ESP makes surprise prediction difficult.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few healthcare stocks worth considering as our model shows that these have the right mix of elements to beat estimates this time around.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS has an Earnings ESP of +0.81% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to release earnings results on Feb 24. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. SAGE has an Earnings ESP of +2.74% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to release earnings results on Feb 27.

