Intellia (NTLA), Regeneron Expand Deal for Gene-Editing Therapies

Intellia Therapeutics NTLA announced that it has expanded its existing collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN to develop additional in vivo CRISPR-based gene-editing therapies focused on neurological and muscular diseases.

Under the expanded collaboration, Regeneron will supply its proprietary antibody-targeted adeno-associated virus vectors and delivery systems, while Intellia will bring its proprietary Nme2 CRISPR/Cas9 systems, which have been adapted for viral vector delivery. This combination allows for precise modification of target genes, which are crucial in treating complex diseases.

Per the terms of the deal, the companies will initially focus on researching two in vivo non-liver targets. While Intellia will lead the design of the editing methodology, Regeneron will do the same for the targeted viral vector delivery approach.

Furthermore, each company will have the opportunity to lead the potential development and commercialization of product candidates for one target. The company which is not leading in development and commercialization will have the option to enter into a co-development and co-commercialization agreement for the target.

Genomic editing, using the CRISPR technology to repair a defective genetic material that causes diseases, is probably one of the most promising and exciting healthcare innovations seen in decades. This technology has the potential to selectively delete, modify or correct a disease-causing abnormality in a specific DNA segment.

Intellia’s collaboration with Regeneron has given a boost to the former to develop its pipeline. In 2016, both the companies initially entered into a partnership to co-develop and commercialize CRISPR/Cas-based therapies primarily focused on genome editing in the liver. The collaboration was further expanded in 2020 to co-develop therapies for hemophilia A and hemophilia B.

NTLA is currently evaluating its in-vivo genome-editing candidate, NTLA-2001, for the treatment of transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis.NTLA-2001 is part of the company’s co-development and co-promotion agreement with REGN. While NTLA is the lead party in the deal, REGN shares 25% of the development costs and commercial profits.

