Intellia (NTLA) Misses on Q2 Earnings, Gives Pipeline Update

Intellia Therapeutics NTLA reported second-quarter 2023 loss of $1.40 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.32. In the year-ago quarter, Intellia incurred a loss of $1.33 per share.

The company’s total revenues, including collaboration revenues, came in at $13.6 million compared with $14 million in the year-ago period. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14 million.

The stock has gained 12% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s 13.2% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quarter in Details

Collaboration revenues beat our model estimate of $13.2 million.

Research and development expenses totaled $115.3 million, up 27.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The rise was primarily due increase in expenses for advancement of lead programs and personnel growth.

General and administrative expenses surged 27.7% year over year to $30.7 million due to an increase in employee-related expenses.

As of Jun 30, 2023, NTLA had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $1.1 billion compared with $1.2 billion as of Mar 31, 2023.

Pipeline Updates

Intellia is developing curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 technology. The company is evaluating its in-vivo genome-editing candidate NTLA-2001 for the treatment of transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis. It is also evaluating NTLA-2002 in phase I/II study for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

NTLA-2001 is part of Intellia’s co-development and co-promotion agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN. While NTLA is the lead party in the deal over NTLA-2001, REGN shares 25% of the development costs and commercial profits.

Intellia plans to submit an investigational new drug application to the FDA for NTLA-2001 to treat ATTR with cardiomyopathy (CM) in September. It also expects to initiate a global pivotal study by the end of 2023, subject to regulatory feedback. NTLA and REGN also plan to present additional data from the ATTR-CM arm of the phase I study by 2023-end.

For hereditary ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN) arm, NTLA is actively preparing for a global pivotal phase III study. The company plans to present additional clinical data from the ATTRv-PN arm of the phase I study by the end of this year.

NTLA also updated positive interim data from the phase I portion of phase I/II study of NTLA-2002. The company is dosing patients in a phase II portion of phase I/II study for NTLA-2002 and expects to complete patient enrollment in the second half of the year.

It’s in vivo, preclinical candidate NTLA-3001 is being developed for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-associated lung disease.Intellia is conducting IND-enabling activities for NTLA-3001 and plans to submit a clinical trial application by 2023-end.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Intellia has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A couple of better-ranked stocks in the same industry are ADC Therapeutics ADCT and ImmunoGen IMGN, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADC Therapeutics has widened from a loss of $2.60 per share to a loss of $2.61 for 2023. The consensus estimate has narrowed from a loss of $2.75 per share to a loss of $2.55 for 2024 during the same time frame. Shares of the company have lost 60.9% year to date.

ADCT’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in one, delivering an average surprise of 10.70%.

In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ImmunoGen has narrowed from a loss of 56 cents per share to a loss of 21 cents for 2023. The consensus estimate has improved from a loss of 30 cents per share to a profit of 3 cents for 2024 during the same time frame. Shares of the company have rallied 234.1% year to date.

IMGN’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in one, delivering an average surprise of 31.24%.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.