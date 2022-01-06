Intellia (NTLA) Inks Deal With Kyverna for Autoimmune Diseases

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA announced that it has entered into a licensing and collaboration agreement with California-based privately held company, Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc., for developing an allogeneic CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (“CAR”) T-cell therapy for the treatment of a variety of B-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kyverna has the rights to use Intellia’s proprietary ex vivo CRISPR/Cas9-based allogeneic platform for developing KYV-201. In return, Intellia acquired an equity stake in Kyverna and also made an additional investment in the latter.

Kyverna will be solely responsible for the preclinical and clinical development for KYV-201, a next-generation CD19 CAR T-cell investigational candidate being developed for addressing select autoimmune diseases. Intellia, on the other hand, will be entitled to receive certain development and commercial milestone payments and low-to-mid-single-digit royalties on net sales upon potential approval.

Per the press release, if Intellia opts to co-develop and co-commercialize KYV-201, it will have to pay an opt-in fee and share development costs and revenues from KYV-201 sales equally in the United States. Kyverna will retain all rights to KYV-201 in ex-U.S. markets, while Intellia will receive royalties on net sales of the product from said markets.

Shares of Intellia have rallied 33.3% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 26.9%.

Intellia remains focused on developing curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 technology. The company is evaluating its lead in-vivo genome-editing candidate, NTLA-2001, in a phase I study for treating transthyretin amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. NTLA-2001 is part of a co-development and co-promotion agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.

While Intellia is the lead party for NTLA-2001, Regeneron will share 25% of the development costs and commercial profits. Both Intellia and Regeneron are also developing therapies for hemophilia A and hemophilia B.

Intellia had also initiated a phase I/II study evaluating NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (“HAE”) in December 2021. NTLA-2002 aims to prevent HAE attacks by suppressing the plasma kallikrein activity.

NTLA-5001 is the company’s first wholly-owned ex-vivo genome editing candidate for the treatment of cancer. Intellia plans to start clinical studies for NTLA-5001 in acute myeloid leukemia shortly.

