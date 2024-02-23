Intellia (NTLA) Beats on Q4 Earnings, Provides Pipeline Update

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA reported fourth-quarter 2023 loss of $1.46 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.47. In the year-ago quarter, Intellia incurred a loss of $1.40 per share.

The company’s total revenues currently comprise only collaboration revenues. NTLA reported negative revenues of $1.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $13.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15 million.

The decrease in revenues was driven by a $10.3 million one-time revenue recognition adjustment owing to Regeneron REGN extending the technology collaboration to April 2026.

Intellia is eligible to receive a $30 million payment in April as part of the extension by REGN.

Quarter in Details

Intellia’s collaboration revenues also missed our model estimate of $8.3 million.

Research and development expenses totaled $109 million, up 9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The rise was primarily due to an increase in expenses for the advancement of lead programs and personnel growth.

General and administrative expenses increased 22.9% year over year to $29 million due to an increase in stock-based compensation of $4.3 million.

As of Dec 31, 2023, NTLA had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $1 billion compared with $992.5 million as of Sep 30, 2023.

Shares of Intellia have lost 28% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 8.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Full-Year Results

In 2023, Intellia generated revenues of $36.3 million compared with $52.1 million generated in 2022.

In the same period, the company recorded a loss of $5.42 per share compared with $6.16 in 2022.

Pipeline Updates

Intellia is developing curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 technology. The company plans to dose the first patient in the phase III MAGNITUDE study on NTLA-2001 to treat transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy later in the first quarter of 2024.

NTLA-2001 is part of the company’s co-development and co-promotion agreement with Regeneron. While NTLA is the lead party in the deal over NTLA-2001, REGN shares 25% of the development costs and commercial profits.

The company is also evaluating NTLA-2001 to treat hereditary ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. Intellia is currently gearing up for a pivotal phase III study of the candidate in this additional indication.

The company is evaluating NTLA-2002 in a phase I/II study for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). Intellia has completed enrollment in the phase II portion of its early-mid-stage study of NTLA-2002 in HAE.

The company plans to begin a pivotal phase III study, including the U.S. patients, on NTLA-2002 in the HAE indication in the second half of 2024, contingent upon regulatory feedback.

In November 2023, the European Commission granted orphan drug designation to NTLA-2002 for the treatment of HAE.

Intellia submitted a clinical trial application to initiate a first-in-human phase I study of NTLA-3001 in December 2023. The company plans to begin patient dosing later in 2024.

This apart, earlier this month, Intellia entered into a strategic collaboration with ReCode to develop novel gene editing therapies for cystic fibrosis.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Intellia currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the healthcare sector are Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. VNDA and Puma Biotechnology, Inc. PBYI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ 2024 bottom line has improved from a loss of 46 cents per share to earnings of 1 cent. In the past year, shares of VNDA have plunged 33.1%.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing three quarters. VNDA delivered an average earnings surprise of 92.88%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s 2024 earnings per share have improved from 64 cents to 71 cents. In the past year, shares of PBYI have risen 49.1%.

Earnings of Puma Biotechnology beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the same on the remaining occasion. PBYI delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 76.55%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.