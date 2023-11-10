Intellia (NTLA) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Provides Pipeline Update

Intellia Therapeutics NTLA reported third-quarter 2023 loss of $1.38 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.52. In the year-ago quarter, Intellia incurred a loss of $1.49 per share.

The company’s total revenues, comprising only collaboration revenues, came in at $12 million compared with $13.3 million in the year-ago period. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14 million.

Quarter in Details

Intellia’s collaboration revenues also missed our model estimate of $12.6 million.

Research and development expenses totaled $113.7 million, up 17.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The rise was primarily due to an increase in expenses for the advancement of lead programs and personnel growth.

General and administrative expenses surged 32.8% year over year to $29.4 million due to an increase in stock-based compensation of $5.3 million.

As of Sep 30, 2023, NTLA had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $992.5 million compared with $1.1 billion as of Jun 30, 2023.

Shares of Intellia declined 12.3% in the last trading session due to the mixed nature of its earnings results. The stock has lost 28.5% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s 21.8% decline.



Pipeline Updates

Intellia is developing curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 technology. The company is evaluating its in-vivo genome-editing candidate NTLA-2001 for the treatment of transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis.

NTLA-2001 is part of the company’s co-development and co-promotion agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN. While NTLA is the lead party in the deal over NTLA-2001, REGN shares 25% of the development costs and commercial profits.

In October, Intellia received investigational new drug (IND) clearance from the FDA to initiate a pivotal phase III MAGNITUDE study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of NTLA-2001 in patients with ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy. The study’s primary endpoint is a composite endpoint of cardiovascular (CV)-related mortality and CV-related events. NTLA expects to initiate the MAGNITUDE study by the end of the year, commencing patient dosing in early 2024.

The company is also evaluating NTLA-2001 to treat hereditary ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. Intellia is currently gearing up for a pivotal phase III study of the candidate in this additional indication, including discussions with regulatory authorities.

Earlier this month, Intellia and Regeneron shared updated new positive data from its phase I study of NTLA-2001 in ATTR with cardiomyopathy patients.

The company is also evaluating NTLA-2002 in a phase I/II study for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). Intellia reported to be on track to complete enrollment in the phase II portion of its early-mid-stage study of NTLA-2002 in HAE in the fourth quarter of 2023.

NTLA is also currently planning to initiate a pivotal phase III study, including the U.S. patients, on NTLA-2002 in the HAE indication in the third quarter of 2024, contingent upon regulatory feedback.

Management informed the investors on the third-quarterearnings callthat Regeneron has exercised its option to extend the existing technology collaboration term with Intellia for an additional two years until April 2026.

