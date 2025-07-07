Intellia Gains 29.8% in a Month: How Should You Play the Stock?

Intellia Therapeutics NTLA has put up a stellar performance in the past month. Shares of the company have rallied 29.8% compared with the industry’s rise of 0.4%. The stock has also outperformed the sector and the S&P 500 index in the said timeframe.

Intellia is a clinical-stage gene editing company focused on developing drugs with CRISPR-based therapies. The outperformance can be mainly attributed to the company’s progress with its pipeline development.

Also, pharma giant Eli Lilly’s recent announcement to acquire Verve Therapeutics, a company developing genetic medicines for cardiovascular disease, has put the spotlight on several companies developing gene therapies, including Intellia.

Pipeline Progress Boosts NTLA Stock

The company is currently advancing two late-stage in vivo candidates — nexiguran ziclumeran (nex-z, also known as NTLA-2001) for transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis and lonvoguran ziclumeran (lonvo-z, also known as NTLA-2002) for hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Intellia has collaborated with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN for the development of nex-z.

Nex-z is currently being evaluated in two separate phase III studies — MAGNITUDE and MAGNITUDE-2 — for ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) and ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN), respectively.

Enrollment in the MAGNITUDE 2 study is expected to be completed by 2026. Upon successful completion of the MAGNITUDE 2 study, Intellia plans to submit a potential biologics license application for nex-z in ATTRv-PN by 2028.

Enrollment in the MAGNITUDE study is expected to be completed in 2027.

The collaboration with REGN for nex-z is a boost for Intellia as it provides the latter with resources to support the development of the candidate.

In January, Intellia dosed the first patient in the pivotal phase III HAELO study evaluating lonvo-z for HAE. Enrollment in this study is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025.

Lonvo-z is designed to prevent HAE attacks by suppressing the plasma kallikrein activity. NTLA plans to submit a regulatory filing for lonvo-z with the FDA in the second half of 2026. The successful development of the candidate will be a huge boost to the company.

Intellia is gearing up to transition from a late-stage development company to a commercial-ready organization by the end of 2026.

Competition & Pipeline Setback Concerns for NTLA

Intellia recently suffered a major setback with nex-z development after it reported that a participant in the MAGNITUDE study experienced grade 4 liver transaminase elevations, indicating a notable increase in liver enzymes. Though the company noted that this adverse event appeared to have resolved without hospitalization or medical interference, it has raised concerns about the gene therapy’s safety in the long run.

While Intellia’s pipeline of innovative CRISPR-based therapies looks promising, the development of these remains a complex affair. The company’s pipeline candidates are still some years away from commercialization. Upon successful development and potential approval, the candidates are likely to face stiff competition from companies that are also using the CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology to address various diseases in specific areas.

CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP is rapidly leveraging its CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform to develop therapies for the treatment of hemoglobinopathies, cancer and other diseases.

In November 2023, CRSP received the first-ever authorization/approval for a CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy under the trade name Casgevy.

CRSP has collaborated with biotech giant Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX for Casgevy.

The approval for Vertex and CRSP’s Casgevy was a breakthrough for medical science, as it was the first for a CRISPR-based gene-editing therapy in the world.

Meanwhile, owing to the latest portfolio reorganization, Intellia decided to stop the development of its in vivo gene insertion candidate, NTLA-3001, for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-associated lung disease. The company is looking to reduce its current workforce by nearly 27% over the course of 2025.

NTLA's Valuation & Estimates

Going by the price/book ratio, NTLA’s shares currently trade at 1.43x trailing book value, lower than the industry’s average of 3.13 and its mean of 3.14.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 loss per share has narrowed from $4.59 to $4.21 over the past 60 days. Loss per share estimates for 2026 have also narrowed from $4.62 to $4.10 during the same time frame.



Conclusion

Intellia’s recent rally has been positive. Also, successful data readouts from the ongoing studies on its gene-therapy candidates should help the stock gain further and drive upward momentum while meeting investors’ expectations.

Yet, Intellia's biggest challenge lies in its lack of an approved product in its portfolio. The successful development of its pipeline candidates remains a key focus area for the company.

While Intellia’s pipeline is in late-stage development, the recent setback for nex-z has resulted in negative sentiment around the stock. We would advise investors to wait for additional data readouts and the successful completion of the studies. Failure in the ongoing studies will be a big setback for the company. For those already owning the stock, staying invested as of now would be a prudent move. Any positive data announcement from the ongoing studies may provide an impetus to the stock.

NTLA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

