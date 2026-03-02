BioTech
NTLA

Intellia: FDA Removes Clinical Hold On IND For MAGNITUDE Phase 3 Trial Of Nexiguran Ziclumeran

March 02, 2026 — 08:01 am EST

(RTTNews) - Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) announced the FDA has removed the clinical hold on the Investigational New Drug application for the MAGNITUDE Phase 3 clinical trial of nexiguran ziclumeran for patients with transthyretin amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy. The clinical holds on the INDs for MAGNITUDE and MAGNITUDE-2 were imposed by the FDA on October 29, 2025, following the observation of Grade 4 liver transaminases and increased total bilirubin in a patient who was dosed with nex-z in MAGNITUDE that met the trials protocol-defined pausing criteria.

Intellia CEO John Leonard said: "With the resolution in January of the clinical hold on our MAGNITUDE-2 Phase 3 trial for patients with hereditary ATTR with polyneuropathy, our attention now turns to completing enrollment in both ongoing trials."

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGM, Intellia shares are up 3.56 percent to $14.27.

