Intellect Design Arena (NSE:INTELLECT) Price Target Increased by 16.98% to 620.67

The average one-year price target for Intellect Design Arena (NSE:INTELLECT) has been revised to 620.67 / share. This is an increase of 16.98% from the prior estimate of 530.57 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 469.65 to a high of 903.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.11% from the latest reported closing price of 690.45 / share.

Intellect Design Arena Maintains 0.36% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.36%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intellect Design Arena. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTELLECT is 0.11%, an increase of 20.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.79% to 5,356K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,267K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,207K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 876K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 492K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 358K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

