Intellect Design Arena (BSE:538835) Price Target Increased by 10.93% to 1,295.26

The average one-year price target for Intellect Design Arena (BSE:538835) has been revised to ₹ 1,295.26 / share. This is an increase of 10.93% from the prior estimate of ₹ 1,167.61 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 1,251.77 to a high of ₹ 1,364.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.67% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 791.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intellect Design Arena. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 8.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 538835 is 0.09%, an increase of 9.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.67% to 6,105K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,105K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,307K shares , representing a decrease of 18.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 538835 by 2.28% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,031K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,192K shares , representing a decrease of 15.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 538835 by 4.78% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 986K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares , representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 538835 by 60.34% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 513K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 247K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares , representing a decrease of 23.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 538835 by 9.91% over the last quarter.

