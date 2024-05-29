News & Insights

Stocks
KASHF

Intellabridge Unveils Karma, Revolutionizing Charitable Giving

May 29, 2024 — 09:52 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Intellabridge Technology (TSE:KASH) has released an update.

Intellabridge Technology Corporation has announced the official launch of the Karma platform, featuring innovative ‘Cause Cards’ that link consumer spending to charitable giving, and a novel ‘pay-what-you-wish’ subscription model that enhances both user engagement and social impact. Karma has transitioned out of beta to offer a full suite of services that integrate everyday financial activities with global causes, such as ocean protection and combating hunger, supported by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The cards themselves are sustainably made from ocean-bound plastic, emphasizing the company’s dedication to environmental responsibility.

For further insights into TSE:KASH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KASHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.