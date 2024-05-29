Intellabridge Unveils Karma, Revolutionizing Charitable Giving

Intellabridge Technology (TSE:KASH) has released an update.

Intellabridge Technology Corporation has announced the official launch of the Karma platform, featuring innovative ‘Cause Cards’ that link consumer spending to charitable giving, and a novel ‘pay-what-you-wish’ subscription model that enhances both user engagement and social impact. Karma has transitioned out of beta to offer a full suite of services that integrate everyday financial activities with global causes, such as ocean protection and combating hunger, supported by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The cards themselves are sustainably made from ocean-bound plastic, emphasizing the company’s dedication to environmental responsibility.

