News & Insights

Stocks
KASHF

Intellabridge Debuts Karma Charity App on Android

May 28, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Intellabridge Technology (TSE:KASH) has released an update.

Intellabridge Technology Corporation has launched a new Android app for its fintech platform Karma, enabling users to support charitable causes seamlessly through everyday transactions. The app, available on Google Play Store, allows Android users to link their financial accounts and direct cashback earnings to charities aligned with various Sustainable Development Goals. The platform offers integrated financial management and enhanced security features to make philanthropy a convenient and secure part of daily financial activities.

For further insights into TSE:KASH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KASHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.