Intellabridge Debuts Karma Charity App on Android

Intellabridge Technology (TSE:KASH) has released an update.

Intellabridge Technology Corporation has launched a new Android app for its fintech platform Karma, enabling users to support charitable causes seamlessly through everyday transactions. The app, available on Google Play Store, allows Android users to link their financial accounts and direct cashback earnings to charities aligned with various Sustainable Development Goals. The platform offers integrated financial management and enhanced security features to make philanthropy a convenient and secure part of daily financial activities.

