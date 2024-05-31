InteliCare Shareholders Greenlight Key Resolutions

InteliCare Holdings Limited (AU:ICR) has released an update.

InteliCare Holdings Ltd has successfully passed all resolutions during the General Meeting on May 31, 2024, with shareholders voting by poll to ratify both the issue of Tranche 1 Placement Shares and the issue of Quoted Options to Clarity Capital, as well as approving the issue of Director Placement Shares and further Quoted Options to Clarity Capital. The overwhelming majority of votes were in favor, leading to the passage of each resolution presented.

