InteliCare Holdings Sees Increase in Substantial Holdings

InteliCare Holdings Limited has seen a notable increase in substantial holdings, with Carl Charalambous now holding 6.8% of the shares, up from 5.7%. This change reflects recent acquisitions by entities like Kyriaco Barber Pty Ltd, which bought over 3 million shares. Such movements in shareholdings could spark interest among investors looking at InteliCare’s market position.
