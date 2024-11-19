News & Insights

Stocks

InteliCare Holdings Sees Increase in Substantial Holdings

November 19, 2024 — 02:59 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

InteliCare Holdings Limited (AU:ICR) has released an update.

InteliCare Holdings Limited has seen a notable increase in substantial holdings, with Carl Charalambous now holding 6.8% of the shares, up from 5.7%. This change reflects recent acquisitions by entities like Kyriaco Barber Pty Ltd, which bought over 3 million shares. Such movements in shareholdings could spark interest among investors looking at InteliCare’s market position.

