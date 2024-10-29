InteliCare Holdings Sees Cash Boost Amidst Operational Costs

InteliCare Holdings Limited (AU:ICR) has released an update.

InteliCare Holdings Limited reported a cash inflow of $1,397,000 from financing activities in the quarter ending September 2024, with notable proceeds from equity securities issuance. Despite a net cash outflow of $685,000 from operating activities, the company saw an overall increase in cash and cash equivalents by $834,000. This financial performance reflects a strategic balance between operational challenges and financing gains, capturing investors’ attention in the stock market.

