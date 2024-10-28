InteliCare Holdings Schedules 2024 AGM Amid Digital Push

InteliCare Holdings Limited (AU:ICR) has released an update.

InteliCare Holdings Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, set for November 29th in Leederville, Western Australia. The company encourages shareholders to participate by voting online or via mail through proxy forms. Meeting materials are available electronically on their website and the ASX market page, streamlining the process for investor engagement.

