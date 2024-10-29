InteliCare Holdings Expands AI Platform in Aged Care

InteliCare Holdings Limited (AU:ICR) has released an update.

InteliCare Holdings Limited is advancing its AI-driven platform deployment in aged care facilities, with significant progress at Hardi Aged Care’s Manly Vale and Blacktown locations. The company has completed a $2 million placement to boost commercial growth and is eyeing further deployments in other facilities, alongside expanding partnerships to enhance their service offerings. These strategic moves position InteliCare for promising revenue opportunities and growth in the aged care and healthcare sectors.

