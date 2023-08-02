IntelGenx Technologies (IGXT) Price Target Increased by 8.03% to 0.79

The average one-year price target for IntelGenx Technologies (OTC:IGXT) has been revised to 0.79 / share. This is an increase of 8.03% from the prior estimate of 0.73 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.78 to a high of 0.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 349.79% from the latest reported closing price of 0.18 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Monetary Management Group holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

