IntelGenx Technologies (IGXT) Price Target Increased by 8.03% to 0.79

The average one-year price target for IntelGenx Technologies (OTC:IGXT) has been revised to 0.79 / share. This is an increase of 8.03% from the prior estimate of 0.73 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.78 to a high of 0.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 349.79% from the latest reported closing price of 0.18 / share.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Monetary Management Group holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.
Additional reading:
- Employment Agreement between IntelGenx Corp. and Dwight Gorham dated April 13, 2023
- 2022 Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan (filed herewith)
- Form of Note
- Memorandum of Agreement between IntelGenx Corp. and David Kideckel dated March 20, 2023
- Third Amended and Restated By-Laws (incorporated by reference to the Form 8-K filed on March 21, 2022)
