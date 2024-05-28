News & Insights

IntelGenx Begins Strategic Restructuring Efforts

May 28, 2024 — 11:05 am EDT

IntelGenx Technologies (IGXT) has released an update.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. has initiated a court-approved sale and investment solicitation process to explore potential transactions involving the company’s business or assets, with the goal of restructuring or recapitalizing. The process, overseen by a court-appointed monitor, will accept non-binding letters of intent by a specified deadline, offering interested parties the opportunity to submit bids that could secure the company’s future operations. This strategic move aims to ensure IntelGenx’s ongoing viability and address its financial challenges.

