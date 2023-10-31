Intelbras SA Industria de Telecomunicacao Eletronica Brasileira (INTB3) Price Target Decreased by 6.29% to 30.91

The average one-year price target for Intelbras SA Industria de Telecomunicacao Eletronica Brasileira (INTB3) has been revised to 30.91 / share. This is an decrease of 6.29% from the prior estimate of 32.98 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.72 to a high of 39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.92% from the latest reported closing price of 18.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intelbras SA Industria de Telecomunicacao Eletronica Brasileira. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTB3 is 0.16%, a decrease of 5.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.51% to 10,799K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 4,231K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,485K shares, representing a decrease of 5.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTB3 by 5.92% over the last quarter.

PRLAX - T. Rowe Price Latin America Fund holds 1,076K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 983K shares, representing an increase of 8.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTB3 by 1.73% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,006K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 906K shares, representing an increase of 9.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTB3 by 5.31% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 997K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 996K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.