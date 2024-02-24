Intel (XTRA:INL) Price Target Increased by 7.22% to 42.13

The average one-year price target for Intel (XTRA:INL) has been revised to 42.13 / share. This is an increase of 7.22% from the prior estimate of 39.29 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.98 to a high of 66.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.76% from the latest reported closing price of 41.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3790 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intel. This is an increase of 338 owner(s) or 9.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INL is 0.53%, an increase of 12.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.14% to 3,119,564K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 130,396K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130,108K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INL by 10.59% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 100,635K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99,308K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INL by 10.31% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 96,618K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,299K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INL by 37.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 84,863K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,779K shares, representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INL by 39.33% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 75,238K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,762K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INL by 33.41% over the last quarter.

