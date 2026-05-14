Intel (WSE:INTL) Price Target Increased by 14.17% to 307.59

The average one-year price target for Intel (WSE:INTL) has been revised to PLN307.59 / share. This is an increase of 14.17% from the prior estimate of PLN269.41 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of PLN74.48 to a high of PLN470.67 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 29.76% from the latest reported closing price of PLN437.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,594 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intel. This is an decrease of 454 owner(s) or 14.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTL is 0.30%, an increase of 8.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.85% to 3,633,493K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 282,011K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company.

Nvidia holds 214,777K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 101,932K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,807K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTL by 9.79% over the last quarter.

Softbank Group holds 86,957K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 85,427K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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