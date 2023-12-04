News & Insights

Intel wins US appeal to overturn $2.18 billion VLSI patent verdict

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

December 04, 2023 — 09:39 am EST

Written by Blake Brittain for Reuters ->

By Blake Brittain

Dec 4 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday threw out a $2.18 billion patent-infringement award won by patent owner VLSI Technology against Intel Corp INTC.O, overturning one of the largest verdicts in the history of U.S. patent law.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed the jury's 2021 verdict that Intel infringed one VLSI patent, and sent the case back to Texas for a new trial to determine how much Intel owes for infringing a second VLSI patent.

