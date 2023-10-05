Intel urges US appeals court to undo $2.18 bln patent verdict

By Blake Brittain

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Judges at a U.S. appeals court in Washington signaled on Thursday that they could overturn a landmark $2.18 billion jury verdict against Intel Corp INTC.O in the chipmaker's sprawling patent fight with VLSI Technology.

During arguments in Intel's appeal at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, a three-judge panel questioned the methodology of a damages expert's testimony that helped lead to one of the largest awards in U.S. patent law history.

The panel has not yet issued a ruling.

Patent holding company VLSI is owned by investment funds managed by SoftBank Group 9984.T subsidiary Fortress Investment Group. VLSI has sued Intel in multiple U.S. courts, accusing it of violating its patent rights in semiconductor technology.

A Waco, Texas jury awarded VLSI $2.18 billion in damages in 2021 in the first trial from the dispute. The jury found that technology in Intel microprocessors infringed patents that VLSI had acquired from Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors NXPI.O.

Federal Circuit judges on Thursday took issue with an expert's testimony that influenced the size of the award.

It "seems to me pretty clear that your expert relied on non-infringing products and features" of Intel's devices to calculate his damages estimate, U.S. Circuit Judge Timothy Dyk told VLSI attorney Jeffrey Lamken.

Judge Richard Taranto echoed the concern during Intel attorney Bill Lee's argument, and said it was "almost undisputed" that VLSI's expert chose the wrong damages model.

"That might not be harmless error," Taranto said.

The panel also expressed concerns about the legal theory that led to a patent-infringement finding that accounted for $675 million of the verdict.

A U.S. Patent Office tribunal separately declared both patents invalid earlier this year, which could also negate the verdict if those decisions are upheld on appeal.

Intel defeated VLSI's bid for more than $3 billion in damages in another Waco jury trial later in 2021. A jury in Austin, Texas said VLSI was entitled to nearly $949 million from Intel in a separate patent case last year.

The companies agreed to dismiss another potential multi-billion-dollar case in Delaware last December. A trial in a VLSI lawsuit against the chipmaker in Northern California is set to begin next year.

The case is VLSI Technology LLC v. Intel Corp, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 22-1906.

For VLSI: Jeffrey Lamken of MoloLamken

For Intel: Bill Lee of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr

