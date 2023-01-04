Intel Unveils New Processors: Is It a Game-Changer for Intel Stock?

Today's video focuses on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and its various processors announced during CES 2023. More importantly, how these new solutions might impact Intel in the long term. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Jan. 3, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 3, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Intel

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Intel wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Jose Najarro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel, and short January 2025 $45 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.