Intel Unveils Architectural Details For Core Ultra Series 3

(RTTNews) - Intel (INTC) announced the architectural details for its next generation client processor - Intel Core Ultra series 3, code-named Panther Lake, which is expected to begin shipping later in the current year. Intel Core Ultra series 3 processors are the first client system-on-chips built on Intel 18A. Highlights include: Lunar Lake-level power efficiency and Arrow Lake-class performance; up to 16 new performance-cores and efficient-cores delivering more than 50% faster CPU performance; new Intel Arc GPU with up to 12 Xe cores delivering more than 50% faster graphics performance; and Balanced XPU design for next-level AI acceleration with up to 180 Platform TOPS. Panther Lake will also extend to edge applications including robotics.

Intel also previewed Xeon 6+, code-named Clearwater Forest, its first Intel 18A-based server processor, which is expected to launch in the first half of 2026. Highlights include: up to 288 E-cores; 17% Instructions Per Cycle uplift over prior generation; and considerable gains in density, throughput and power efficiency.

