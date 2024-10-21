Intel Unusual Options Activity For October 21

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in INTC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 36 extraordinary options activities for Intel. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 61% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 16 are puts, totaling $950,767, and 20 are calls, amounting to $1,120,798.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $35.0 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Intel stands at 10949.14, with a total volume reaching 52,661.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Intel, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $35.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Intel Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $14.55 $14.05 $14.3 $10.00 $286.0K 453 200 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.42 $1.41 $1.42 $23.00 $132.7K 30.2K 2.9K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.75 $3.7 $3.7 $23.00 $99.9K 16.6K 272 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.9 $3.9 $3.9 $25.00 $97.5K 28.7K 286 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.7 $1.69 $1.7 $23.00 $89.7K 23.8K 2.0K

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Intel, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Intel With a trading volume of 38,869,058, the price of INTC is up by 0.31%, reaching $22.84. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 10 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Intel with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

