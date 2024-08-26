Intel Unusual Options Activity For August 26

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Intel.

Looking at options history for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) we detected 27 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $231,495 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $2,253,673.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $55.0 for Intel over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Intel's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Intel's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $55.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $1.42 $1.4 $1.41 $22.00 $282.0K 23.2K 9.0K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.41 $1.4 $1.41 $22.00 $259.4K 23.2K 6.9K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.6 $11.5 $11.6 $10.00 $231.9K 379 200 INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.5 $10.4 $11.4 $10.00 $225.7K 379 801 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.41 $1.4 $1.41 $22.00 $204.7K 23.2K 10.5K

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Intel, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Intel's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 18,269,147, the price of INTC is down by -2.03%, reaching $20.12. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 59 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Intel

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $27.0.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Neutral rating on Intel, maintaining a target price of $27. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on Intel with a target price of $25. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Intel with a target price of $32. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Neutral rating on Intel with a target price of $26. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Intel, targeting a price of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Intel, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.