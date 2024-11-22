Intel Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Intel.

Looking at options history for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $89,850 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $430,148.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3.0 and $55.0 for Intel, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intel's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intel's whale activity within a strike price range from $3.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Intel Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.2 $7.15 $7.15 $25.00 $71.5K 3.9K 106 INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $30.5 $29.9 $30.5 $55.00 $64.0K 107 21 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.7 $5.6 $5.68 $20.00 $56.8K 5.2K 100 INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $21.95 $21.6 $21.9 $3.00 $43.8K 678 24 INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $22.5 $21.5 $21.79 $3.00 $32.6K 678 44

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Intel, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Intel With a volume of 19,803,350, the price of INTC is up 0.35% at $24.52. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Intel with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.