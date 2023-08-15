News & Insights

Intel to walk away from $5.4 bln acquisition of Tower Semiconductor-sources

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 15, 2023 — 10:27 pm EDT

Written by Anirban Sen for Reuters ->

By Anirban Sen

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Intel Corp INTC.O will walk away from its $5.4 billion deal to acquire Israeli contract chipmaker Tower Semiconductor Ltd TSEM.TA once the companies' contract expires later on Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Intel, which signed the deal to buy Tower in February 2022, did not secure approval from Chinese regulators for the acquisition as required under its contract with Tower, the sources said.

It does not plan to negotiate an extension of the contract, and will instead pay Tower a $353 million break-up fee to walk away, the sources added.

Intel and Tower declined to comment.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in New York Additional reporting by Max Cherney in San Francisco )

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
