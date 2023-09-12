Intel to sell 10% stake in IMS Nanofabrication to TSMC

By Max A. Cherney

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Intel INTC.O said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell a stake of about 10% in the IMS Nanofabrication business to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co 2330.TW.

The transaction values IMS at about $4.3 billion.

"The investment by TSMC we believe also demonstrates the excitement across the whole semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem for the significant opportunity ahead of IMS," Intel vice president of corporate development Matt Poirier said.

Intel sold a 20% stake in IMS earlier this year to Bain Capital at roughly the same valuation.

Intel acquired IMS in 2015. The Austrian company makes a chip manufacturing component called a mask that is necessary for a next generation of lithography tools. So-called "high-NA" extreme ultraviolet equipment is necessary to continue to make faster chips.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru and Max A. Cherney in San Francisco; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Louise Heavens)

((Max.Cherney@thomsonreuters.com; 415-484-6872 @chernandburn on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.