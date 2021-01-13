Intel to replace CEO Bob Swan with VMware's Pat Gelsinger

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Stephen Nellis

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel Corp INTC.Osaid on Wednesday it would replace Chief Executive Officer Bob Swan with VMware Inc VMW.N CEO Pat Gelsinger next month.

Intel said its announcement is unrelated to its financial performance in 2020.

The company's shares were up nearly 10% in early trading.

Swan, a former chief financial officer from eBay, had served as Intel's finance chief and was named its interim CEO when Brian Krzanich resigned in June 2018.

Swan was made permanent chief in early 2019 after an extensive search failed to yield an external candidate.

(Reporting by Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston, Stephen Nellis in San Francisco, and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.