US Markets
INTC

Intel to reorganize key technology unit, Murthy Renduchintala to leave

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

Intel Corp's top executive Murthy Renduchintala is departing, as part of a move that will see its key technology unit separated into five teams, the chipmaker said on Monday.

Adds background

July 27 (Reuters) - Intel Corp's INTC.O top executive Murthy Renduchintala is departing, as part of a move that will see its key technology unit separated into five teams, the chipmaker said on Monday.

The company is reorganizing its Technology, Systems Architecture and Client Group (TSCG) and its new leaders will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Bob Swan, the company said.

Renduchintala, group president of TSCG, joined Intel in 2015. He was executive vice president of Qualcomm Technologies, and is also on Accenture's ACN.N board since April 2018.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTC ACN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular