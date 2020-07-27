Intel to reorganize key technology unit, Murthy Renduchintala to leave

Adds background

July 27 (Reuters) - Intel Corp's INTC.O top executive Murthy Renduchintala is departing, as part of a move that will see its key technology unit separated into five teams, the chipmaker said on Monday.

The company is reorganizing its Technology, Systems Architecture and Client Group (TSCG) and its new leaders will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Bob Swan, the company said.

Renduchintala, group president of TSCG, joined Intel in 2015. He was executive vice president of Qualcomm Technologies, and is also on Accenture's ACN.N board since April 2018.

