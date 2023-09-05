News & Insights

US Markets
INTC

Intel to offer foundry services to Tower Semiconductor after acquisition deal falls through

Credit: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

September 05, 2023 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Intel INTC.O will offer foundry services to Tower Semiconductor TSEM.TA in a new deal that will see the Israeli contract chipmaker invest $300 million in Intel's New Mexico factory, the companies said on Tuesday.

The partnership comes less than a month after both companies dropped their plans to merge as the proposed $5.4-billion deal failed to secure approval from regulators in China.

Under the latest agreement, Tower will acquire and own equipment and other fixed assets to be installed at the Rio Rancho fabrication unit.

It will gain a production capacity of over 600,000 photo layers per month at the site, helping the chipmaker support demand for the next generation 300 mm chips.

"We see this as a first step towards multiple unique synergistic solutions with Intel," Tower CEO Russell Ellwanger said.

"This collaboration with Intel allows us to fulfill our customers' demand roadmaps, with a particular focus on advanced power management and radio frequency silicon on insulator (RF SOI) solutions, with full process flow qualification planned in 2024."

The deal also strengthens Intel's foundry capacity as it advances on rivals such as industry leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

In 2021, Intel committed $3.5 billion to the New Mexico facility and a year later announced a $20-billion investment towards a chip-making complex in Ohio.

In the second quarter, Intel's foundry business reported revenue of $232 million, up from $57 million a year earlier.

The rise in foundry sales came from "advanced packaging," a process in which Intel can combine pieces of chips made by another company to create a more powerful chip.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTC
TSEM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.