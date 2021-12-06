Markets
INTC

Intel To List Shares Of Its Self-driving-car Unit Mobileye In Mid-2022

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Intel Corp. (INTC) said that it plans to take its self-driving car business, Mobileye, public in the United States in mid-2022 through an initial public offering of newly issued Mobileye stock. Intel will remain the majority owner of Mobileye.

Mobileye went public in 2014. It was acquired by Intel in 2017. Intel currently owns 100% of Mobileye shares and is expected to retain majority ownership following the completion of the IPO. Intel has no intention of spinning off or otherwise divesting its majority ownership interest.

Intel, as majority shareholder, said it will continue to fully consolidate Mobileye. The transaction is not expected to have an impact on Intel's 2021 financial targets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular