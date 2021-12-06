Intel to list shares in self-driving car unit Mobileye - WSJ

Adds details from report, background

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Intel Corp INTC.O is planning to publicly list shares in its self-driving-car unit Mobileye, which could value the unit at north of $50 billion ,the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

However, there are no guarantees Intel will ultimately follow through with an offering, the report said, adding that the announcement is expected as soon as this week.

Intel did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside regular business hours.

In 2017, Intel bought Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye for $15.3 billion.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

