INTC

Intel to invest $7 bln in Malaysia to build new plant

Contributor
Liz Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Intel Corp will invest 30 billion ringgit ($7.10 billion) in Malaysia over a decade to build new assembly and testing facilities, Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said on Thursday.

The new advanced packaging facility in Malaysia is expected to begin production in 2024, he said.

($1 = 4.2265 ringgit)

