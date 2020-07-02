US Markets
Intel to invest $253 mln in Reliance's digital unit

Credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

BENGALURU, July 3 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS said on Friday that Intel Corp INTC.O would buy a 0.39% stake in its digital unit, Jio Platforms, for 18.95 billion rupees ($253.55 million).

Including Intel's investment, Jio Platforms will have raised a total of 1.18 trillion rupees from investors.

($1 = 74.7400 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

