Intel to invest $253 mln in Reliance's digital unit
BENGALURU, July 3 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS said on Friday that Intel Corp INTC.O would buy a 0.39% stake in its digital unit, Jio Platforms, for 18.95 billion rupees ($253.55 million).
Including Intel's investment, Jio Platforms will have raised a total of 1.18 trillion rupees from investors.
($1 = 74.7400 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- U.S. new-car sales in June seen down as much as 30%-research firms
- COVID SCIENCE-Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing
- Fauci Says No Guarantee U.S. Will Have Effective COVID-19 Vaccine, Warns Spread 'Could Get Very Bad'
- May 2020 Review and Outlook