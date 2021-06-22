Intel to create new units for software, high-performance computing

Adds details on new hiring

June 22 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel Corp INTC.O said on Tuesday it would create two new business units that would focus separately on software and high-performance computing and graphics.

The company also said current executives Sandra Rivera and Raja Koduri will take on new senior leadership roles, while technology industry veterans Nick McKeown and Greg Lavender will join Intel.

Lavender, who most recently served as senior vice president and chief technology officer of VMware, will be the general manager of the new software and advanced technology group, while Koduri will lead the accelerated computing systems and graphics group.

