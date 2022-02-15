Intel to acquire Tower Semiconductor in $5.4 bln deal

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Intel Corp INTC.O agreed to acquire Tower Semiconductor Ltd TSEM.TA for an enterprise value of $5.4 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

Intel will acquire Tower for $53 per share in cash, the statement added.

