Intel to acquire Tower Semiconductor in $5.4 bln deal

Mrinmay Dey Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Intel Corp INTC.O agreed to acquire Tower Semiconductor Ltd TSEM.TA for an enterprise value of $5.4 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

Intel will acquire Tower for $53 per share in cash, the statement added.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Mrinmay.Dey@thomsonreuters.com;))

