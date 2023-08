Aug 16 (Reuters) - Intel INTC.O said on Wednesday it has terminated its plans to acquire Tower Semiconductor TSEM.TA.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

