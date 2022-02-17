Intel Targets Y-o-Y Revenue Growth Ramping To 10%-12% By 2026

(RTTNews) - Chip giant Intel Corp. (INTC) outlined its strategy and roadmap for accelerating to 10%-12% year-over-year revenue growth by 2026 by doubling down on innovation, driving even deeper collaboration with customers and partners.

For 2022, Intel expects earnings per share to be $3.55, non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.50 and revenue of $76 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.54 per share and revenues of $74.94 billion for fiscal year 2022. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Longer term, Intel expects year-over-year revenue growth moving to the mid- to high-single digits in 2023 and 2024, with year-over-year growth ramping to 10%-12% by 2026.

